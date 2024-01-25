Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.