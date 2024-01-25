LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. UBS Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.