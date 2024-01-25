Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $222.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

