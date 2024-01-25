Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

