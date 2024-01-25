Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,713 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

