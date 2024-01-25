Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $220.83

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.83 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 232.10 ($2.95). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 230.60 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,072,040 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.50 ($3.54).

Man Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Man Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.83.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

