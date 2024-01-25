Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CART. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.
Maplebear Price Performance
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
