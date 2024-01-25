Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $22,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 240,070 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

