Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.24 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 33.29 ($0.42). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 32.85 ($0.42), with a volume of 774,739 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

