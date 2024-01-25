Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.24 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 33.29 ($0.42). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 32.85 ($0.42), with a volume of 774,739 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Marston’s Price Performance
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
