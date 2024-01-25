Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

