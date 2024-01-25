MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Down 1.5%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 4,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

MedAvail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $5,572,000.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

