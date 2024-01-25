Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $390.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $396.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

