Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Up 1.2%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 9,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

