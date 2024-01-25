Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,371.15

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,371.15 ($17.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,443.50 ($18.34). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.16), with a volume of 1,191,474 shares.

Mondi Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,461.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,371.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a €1.60 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,598.54%.

Insider Activity at Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.34) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($48,348.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,967. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

