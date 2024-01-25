MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.2 %

MDB stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

