MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,306,238.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $442.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.09 and a 200 day moving average of $380.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

