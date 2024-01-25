Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

