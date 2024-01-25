MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

