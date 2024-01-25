M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,493 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,752,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NTES opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.