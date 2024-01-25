M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $632.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $648.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

