M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

