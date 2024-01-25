M&T Bank Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in H&R Block by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

