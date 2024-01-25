M&T Bank Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Toro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Toro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.