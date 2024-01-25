M&T Bank Corp Purchases 9,656 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 36.7% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 134.0% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of 236.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $39.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.44 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.