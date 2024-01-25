M&T Bank Corp Sells 232 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

