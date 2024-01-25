M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,617 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $791,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 39.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 53.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

