M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,647 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

