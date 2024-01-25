M&T Bank Corp Sells 86 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in argenx by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in argenx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.64.

Shares of ARGX opened at $367.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average of $468.31. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.70. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

