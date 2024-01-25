M&T Bank Corp Sells 86 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.64.

argenx Trading Down 0.6 %

argenx stock opened at $367.74 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.64 and its 200-day moving average is $468.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

