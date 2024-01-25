MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,147,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,713,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.33.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
