MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,147,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,713,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.33.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

