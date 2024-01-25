MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. 12,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 33,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.20 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYTE

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.