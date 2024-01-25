Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 11,420 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,944,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

