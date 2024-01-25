Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 8,580 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

