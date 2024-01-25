Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.86

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.86 and traded as low as $70.99. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 6,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,320.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 271,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

