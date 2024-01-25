National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$149.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$136.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$125.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

