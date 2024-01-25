Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.