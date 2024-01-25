Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
