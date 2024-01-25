NCC Group’s (NCC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON NCC opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.24. The company has a market cap of £401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6,550.00 and a beta of 0.69. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

