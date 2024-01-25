Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NARI stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -937.67 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

