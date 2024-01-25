Needham & Company LLC Increases Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

