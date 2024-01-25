NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $90.90

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.90, but opened at $96.53. NetEase shares last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 1,060,305 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $11,754,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

