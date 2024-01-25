NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $14.64. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 150,942 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $73,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,432 shares of company stock worth $332,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 967,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

