Next 15 Group’s (NFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 869.40 ($11.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £864.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.54 and a beta of 1.40. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 789.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 684.23.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

