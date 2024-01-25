Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) PT Raised to $6.50

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.92. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

