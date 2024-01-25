Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 150,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after buying an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

