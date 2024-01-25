Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,338 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.44. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

RC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

