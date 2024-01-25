Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,150 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 880.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carvana by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

