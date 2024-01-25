Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

