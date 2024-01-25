Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

