Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TKO opened at $87.91 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

