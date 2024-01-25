Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.